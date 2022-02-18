STORM EUNICE: All trains suspended on Greater Anglia network

The train operator has confirmed that it is taking a break in train services to allow Network Rail staff to remove trees and repair the damage to the lines caused by flying debris.

Customers who have booked tickets have been allowed to use them on different days, details can be found at www.greateranglia.co.uk/book-confidence.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “Please be advised- Train services running across the entire network are suspended.

Greater Anglia has suspended all of its services.

“A break in train services is being taken for Network Rail staff to remove trees and repair the infrastructure before we are able to run a service.

“Customers who have booked tickets for today can use tickets on another day.

“Customers can choose to rearrange their travel plans free of charge, which can be done where they bought their tickets.”

You can follow all of the Storm Eunice updates across Peterborough on the PT’s live blog.