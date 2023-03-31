Stamford hospital staff and patients pat a pooch to promote good mood

A canine companion is providing the paw-fect mood boosting and wellbeing support to staff and patients at Stamford and Rutland Hospital.

Biddy the cocker spaniel – accompanied by her owner Jane McKnight – paid a recent visit to the hospital as part of the national Pets As Therapy (PAT) service.

Jane, who is also a volunteer with North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, brought her four-legged friend into the hospital to meet staff and patients; including a number of elderly patients at the Van Geest Ward.

PAT dog Biddy with her owner Jane McKnight

It is hoped that other dogs will join Biddy and become regulars on the PAT visiting list at the hospital in the coming months.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, Pets As Therapy is a national charity that enhances the health and wellbeing of thousands of people in communities across the UK.

Its volunteers and their temperament-assessed pets visit care homes, hospitals, hospices, schools and prisons to bring smiles to many faces.

Stamford and Rutland Hospital matron, and dog lover and owner, Caroline Wood said: “It has been fantastic to welcome Jane and Biddy into the hospital – and to see the joy they have brought to the faces of patients and staff alike.

“PAT is a wonderful charity providing such a great service to people who are feeling anxious, lonely, nervous or just need something to brighten their day.

“Taking time to pat a dog is such a simple but highly effective way of making you feel happy; and we are very much looking forward to Biddy’s next visit and welcoming more PAT dogs in the future.”

Existing volunteers from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust or from within the local community are welcome to come forward to assist with PAT, which could see this rolled out across other local hospitals.

Peterborough City Hospital, Rutland and Stamford Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon are all part of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.