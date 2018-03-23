Speedy donation for Magpas Air Ambulance

The Magpas air ambulance has been given a speedy boost - thanks to drag-racers.

The charity, which provides life saving care for patients in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire and the surrounding area, was given a £500 donation from the Santa Pod drag-strip this week.

Magpas Dr. Scott Castell (r) welcomes a donation cheque from auction winner Jordan Bradford.

The track had resurfaced their two strips, and held an online auction on Ebay to determine who would earn the right to be first to traverse the brand new, all-concrete dragstrip.

Each of the dragstrip’s two lanes comprised a separate lot in the auction. The winning bidders were invited to make the inaugural drive up the new track to open the season’s first public track day event. Each was presented with a framed certificate to commemorate the unique occasion.

Magpas Air Ambulance doctor Scott Castell was on hand to accept a cheque for £500 and to witness the special moment.

The winning bidder for the Coldfire-sponsored left lane was a local driver, Neale Saunders, while Jordan Bradford travelled all the way from Sevenoaks, Kent, for the privilege of driving the Autoglym-sponsored right lane, despite the freezing conditions which had arrived overnight. “I wasn’t going to let this weather beat me,” he insisted.