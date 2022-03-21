Special service as new Vicar of Peterborough installed at city church

The induction of Revd Michelle Dalliston as Vicar of Peterborough at St John's Church, Cathedral Square. EMN-220320-171116009

The service of Collation and Induction was held at St John’s Church in the city centre on Sunday, when Michelle Dalliston took up the role.

The previous Vicar of Peterborough was Ian Black, who left the city last year to become the Dean of Newport in Wales.

A number of dignitaries from across the region attended the service including Bishop of Brixworth The Right Revd John Holbrook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop of Brixworth The Right Revd John Holbrook at the induction of Revd Michelle Dalliston as Vicar of Peterborough at St John's Church, Cathedral Square. EMN-220320-171210009

Revd Dalliston is the wife of Dean of Peterborough, the Very Rev Christopher Dalliston.

Last week St John’s Chursh was hit by vandals, when historic stained glass windows were smashed.