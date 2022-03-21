Special service as new Vicar of Peterborough installed at city church
There was a special service at a Peterborough church at the weekend as a new vicar was installed.
The service of Collation and Induction was held at St John’s Church in the city centre on Sunday, when Michelle Dalliston took up the role.
The previous Vicar of Peterborough was Ian Black, who left the city last year to become the Dean of Newport in Wales.
A number of dignitaries from across the region attended the service including Bishop of Brixworth The Right Revd John Holbrook.
Revd Dalliston is the wife of Dean of Peterborough, the Very Rev Christopher Dalliston.
Last week St John’s Chursh was hit by vandals, when historic stained glass windows were smashed.
A police appeal to find those responsible has been launched.