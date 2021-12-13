Special Peterborough Cathedral carol service to pay tribute to city’s health workers

Peterborough Cathedral

The service is an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of healthcare workers and volunteers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, in all sorts of different roles. The service will take place on Sunday, December 19 at 6pm.

Amongst those taking part in the service will be Caroline Walker, the Chief Executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust. Others who are reading include representatives of Peterborough City Hospital, Thorpe Hall and St John’s Ambulance.

Alongside the traditional bible readings telling the Christmas story, one of the readings will be a tribute written by a former Covid-19 patient at Peterborough City Hospital in 2020, who describes the dedication, compassion and support he received from staff during his recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chaplains from Thorpe Hall and the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, the Revds Mark Burleigh and James Thomson, will lead the prayers and amongst the dignitries present will be the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, John Bridge; the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr Sarah Furness; the Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough, Cllr Stephen and Mrs Margaret Lane; and the Leader of Peterborough City Council, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald.

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Chris Dalliston, who will preside at the service, said: “Jesus came to bring peace on earth, joy and hope to all people. Healthcare workers have been at the forefront of enabling the rest of us to hold on to hope during difficult times and we wanted to offer this carol service as a gift to them. They have done such a tremendous job on our behalf and we want to say thank you. I hope that all who attend will find the service an uplifting occasion.”

The service includes many traditional Christmas carols and the Cathedral Choir will be leading the singing. Anyone is welcome to attend but booking a free place in advance is essential so that numbers can be managed. All those attending must wear a face covering, in line with the new government regulations (unless they are exempt). Full guidelines for worshippers are on the Cathedral website here www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/services.aspx#guidelines.

Mince pies will be offered to the congregation as they leave the service.

To book a place to attend the service, please visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-cathedral/t-xezyag.

You can view the live stream of the service via:

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/PeterboroughCathedralYouTubeChannel

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PeterboroughCathedral