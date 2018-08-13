Spalding man wins dream £85,000 supercar and £20,000 cash

A Spalding car fanatic received the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday morning after scooping a top-of-the-range Nissan worth £84,995 with dream car giveaway BOTB.

Andy Pegler was left lost for words when he was handed the keys to a gleaming Nissan GT-R Recaro and £20k cash in BOTB’s trademark Tuesday surprise.

Andy Pegler, scooping his dream car worth 85,000 through supercar competition BOTB

“I just can’t believe it – it’s my favourite car,” said the car paint sprayer.

“I’ve played for it nearly every week. I’ve always loved it but I didn’t think I’d ever own one, it’s just amazing that I’ve won one.”

BOTB was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has handed over the keys to more than £22m worth of supercars.

Listed on the stock market, BOTB has high-profile stands at airports and in Britain’s biggest shopping centres, with 75% of all people playing online at BOTB.com.

And it wasn’t just Andy who has lost for words, his wife Tracy, who helped plan the surprise and kept it a secret from Andy for more than 12 hours, couldn’t believe her husband’s luck.

“Andy was planning on going to work today but I talked him out of it by saying it was too hot and our son, Jenson, will be going back to school soon,” laughed Tracy.

“I wanted to be there for when he was surprised. This is the car of his dreams so I just knew his reaction would be priceless.”

Christian Williams, who delivered the good news, said it was extra special to see the whole family sharing in the win.

“I have the best job in the world, handing people their dream car,” said Christian.

“But it’s all the more magical when that experience is shared and you can see the joy the whole family feel.”

