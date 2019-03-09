Snow and wind weather warnings for Peterborough

Have your say

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for both snow and wind in Peterborough.

The city is forecast snow from the early hours of Sunday morning until 11am.

Snow is forecast for Peterborough

The Met Office said: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

The warning covers Peterborough but not areas south of the city such as Huntingdon.

The wind warning is for Wednesday between 12.15am and 3pm and also covers the whole of Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas.

Journey disruptions and short term loss of power is possible, warned the Met Office.