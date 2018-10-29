Singer Peter Andre draws record crowds for Springfields Christmas lights switch-on in Spalding

Have your say

Singer, songwriter and TV presenter Peter Andre helped draw record crowds for the Christmas lights switch-on at the Springfields Outlet in Spalding.

The Mysterious Girl singer joined Heart FM’s breakfast presenters Kev and Ros, and Father Christmas, to switch on the lights before meeting fans for selfies and autographs.

The crowds also enjoyed free entertainment throughout the evening, including performances from the Holbeach Town Band and the local St Paul’s Community Primary School Choir.

Simon Stone, retail director of Springfields Outlet, said: “We saw our highest daily footfall to the centre for three years and a record breaking 6,000 visitors after 6pm, an increase of over 30 per cent on last year’s event.

“The recent additions of Joules, White Stuff and The Cosmetic Company bolstered the reason to come and we have more exciting openings in the pipeline.”

The Switch On event kickstarted Springfields Outlet’s winter season: Thursday, November 1 sees the annual Firework and Music extravaganza, this year celebrating 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

A limited number of early bird tickets are available online, saving up to 25 per cent.

Christmas late night shopping begins on Monday, November 19 with all stores open every weeknight to 9pm right up to Friday, December 21.