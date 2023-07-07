The Met Office has confirmed that temperatures will rise on Friday, reaching 28C across the city between 3pm-6pm.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said temperatures overnight “will remain high, especially in towns and cities, which will make for an uncomfortably warm night for some.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said it is important that people “take sensible precautions” over this weekend.

She said: “The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

However, the heat is forecast to give way to rain - and possible thunder - on Saturday.

Currently, rain is predicted between 1pm-4pm in Peterborough.

It comes as a yellow weather warning is in place over huge parts of the UK.

The “thundery breakdown” will spread northeast through the day on Saturday and could be heavy in places, with the possibility of hail and gusty winds.

Mr Harris said: “We expect a steady transition back to cooler and more unsettled weather with the development of some intense thundery downpours.”

He added that is still “sufficient uncertainty” on which areas will see “the most intense and potentially impactful thunderstorms” and so the “main message at the moment is to be aware of the potential for heavy downpours with lightning, hail and gusty winds” and “keep in touch with the latest forecasts.”

Looking towards the outlook for next week, the Met Office said weather conditions will be “unsettled” and “fresh” as there will be “periods of showers and rain, especially for those in western areas.”