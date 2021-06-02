Shed fire spread to house
A fire that started in a shed spread to a house last night.
Fire crews from March fire station were called to a house fire on Cavalry Park, March at 7.20pm last night.
Crews arrived to find a shed on fire with the flames spreading to a house.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 8.40pm.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
Also last night, at 6.45pm, one crew from Stanground was called to a fence fire on Leighton, Orton Malborne.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the row of fences.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
The crew returned to their station by 7.30pm.