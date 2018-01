The A16 near Peterborough was shut in both directions this morning after a large stack fire caused thick smoke to billow across the carriageways.

The road was closed by police between Dogsthorpe and Newborough for safety reasons at 5.50am while fire crews dealt with the fire in a nearby field.

Smoke was blowing across the road and visibility was severely reduced on the A16 Thorney Road, both ways between A47 Eye Road and B1443 Thorney Road.

The road re-opened at 6:30am.