Security fence plans for Peterborough cemetery

A new two-metre high fence could be installed at a Peterborough cemetery to stop anti-social behaviour at the peaceful spot.

A planning application has been submitted for the new fence at the entrances to Broadway Cemetery near Peterborough city centre.

Along with the fence, new security gates would also be installed.

The cemetery will remain open to the public between 8am and 4pm - but the new measures would keep people out at night.

Park Ward councillor Aasiyah Joseph welcomed the proposed new measures to stop drink and drug addicts using the cemetery, after she had received complaints from residents in the area.

She said: “The cemetery is currently surrounded by trees and bushes, which means that it is secluded once you are inside.

“The downside of this is there are people who frequent the cemetery to drink and or take drugs, evidence of both is often littered around, and it is only thanks to the work of local residents who clear the area that the situation is not worse. Some residents, whose homes are around the cemetery have also reported incidents of people breaking into their gardens

“The presence of this kind of behaviour does impact negatively on the those wishing to visit the cemetery to pay their respects.”