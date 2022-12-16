Second year success for Deepings Snow Ball as pair raise £3,000 in aid of Sue Ryder

Snow Ball 2022. From left and right; Sarah Devonport, Paula Minchin, Emma Lannigan and Helen Kingston

Market Deeping business owners, Emma Lannigan and Paula Machin have hosted their second Snow Ball in the town raising more than £3000 for palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity, Sue Ryder.

The 2022 event took place on Saturday 19 November at the Black Horse in Baston, building on the incredible success of the first ball which started as a nod to the achievements and resilience of The Deepings business community during the pandemic.

In total, the pair have helped raise nearly £10,000 for Sue Ryder which operates Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough where Emma’s sister was cared for in 2019 and Paula’s dad thirteen years ago.

Pet Stop Business Owner Paula, said: “There was a lovely buzz in the room, it was practically full a good half an hour before the event was due to start and the dance floor was packed all night.

“Most of us in The Deepings community know someone who has benefited from the support of Sue Ryder and we were delighted to welcome some new faces, as well as some returning guests all helping us to raise vital funds again this year.”

The evening was kick-started by singer Leitina Reuben, who entertained guests as they arrived for welcome drinks, kindly sponsored by Winkworth Market Deeping and provided by the Black Horse free of charge along with the room hire.

A professional photographer offered guests mementos from the night, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the charity. There was also a raffle and a silent auction featuring fantastic prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

“Everyone was so generous and we can’t thank all involved enough. A big thank you to our sponsors Pet Stop and Devonport Kitchens & Bathrooms Ltd too, both who were instrumental in helping to make the event such a success.” Life and Business Growth Mentor, Emma added.

Emma and Paula are in the process of planning a 2023 Deepings Snow Ball with details to follow in the New Year.

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “At Sue Ryder we believe that the end of someone’s life is the most important time of their life. Our care teams do all they can to make room for the things that matter – like spending time with loved ones, sharing stories, jokes and memories, and filling their final days with love. It’s truly fitting that Emma and Paula, along with The Deepings community, are helping to raise vital funds so we can be there when it matters, while creating memories and helping to bring people together.”

