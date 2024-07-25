Second person dies following crash near Wisbech
A second person has died following a collision near Wisbech St Mary last week, police have said.
Emergency services were called at about 4pm last Friday (19 July) with reports of a collision involving a grey BMW 530 and a white Kia Cee’d in Tholomose Drove.
The BMW driver, Shane Jones, 28, of Station Avenue, Murrow, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the BMW was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has now been discharged.
The driver of the Kia, Andree Johnson, 62, of Church Road, Wisbech St Mary, was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Monday (22 July).
Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles leading up to it. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.
Anyone with information should report online via the force website or call 101, quoting incident 379 of 19 July.