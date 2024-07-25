Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collision happened on Friday, July 19

A second person has died following a collision near Wisbech St Mary last week, police have said.

The BMW driver, Shane Jones, 28, of Station Avenue, Murrow, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the BMW was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has now been discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The driver of the Kia, Andree Johnson, 62, of Church Road, Wisbech St Mary, was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Monday (22 July).

Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles leading up to it. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.