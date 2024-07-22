Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 20s has sadly died and two have been seriously injured

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Wisbech St Mary.

Emergency services were called at about 4pm on Friday, July 19,, with reports of a collision involving a grey BMW 530 and a white Kia Cee’d on Tholomose Drove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BMW driver, a man in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the BMW was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information

The driver of the Kia was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting incident 379 of July 19.