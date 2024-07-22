Police appeal following fatal road collision
Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Wisbech St Mary.
Emergency services were called at about 4pm on Friday, July 19,, with reports of a collision involving a grey BMW 530 and a white Kia Cee’d on Tholomose Drove.
The BMW driver, a man in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the BMW was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Kia was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Cambridgeshire police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.
Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting incident 379 of July 19.