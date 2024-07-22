Police appeal following fatal road collision

By Gemma Gadd
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man in his 20s has sadly died and two have been seriously injured

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Wisbech St Mary.

Emergency services were called at about 4pm on Friday, July 19,, with reports of a collision involving a grey BMW 530 and a white Kia Cee’d on Tholomose Drove.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BMW driver, a man in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the BMW was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for informationPolice are appealing for information
Police are appealing for information

The driver of the Kia was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting incident 379 of July 19.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice