Second person dies after collision on A16 between Peterborough and Crowland

Andrew Jackson was driving Ford Fiesta when it was involved in a collision on November 24

A second person has died following a collision on the A16 between Peterborough and Crowland last month.

Andrew Jackson, 33, was driving a silver Ford Fiesta when it was involved in a collision with a silver Kia Sorento at about 6.10pm on Friday, 24 November.

Mr Jackson, of Manwick Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment, but died on Saturday (9 December).

Eleanor Joy Williamson and Andrew Jackson

The passenger in the Sorento, 79-year-old Eleanor Joy Williamson, of Silkstone Common, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 79-year-old woman from the Spalding area of Lincolnshire, who was driving the Sorento, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where she remains in a critical condition.

There were tributes to Mrs Williamson following her death, with a family statement saying: “Joy, as she was known to one and all, leaves her husband of 57 years, three children and six grandchildren.

“She wore many different hats during her life, working for the American airforce at Mildenhall and had been involved for many years in education in the Barnsley area.

“Joy was also active in the equestrian world and was a member of a number of brass bands.

“In retirement, she took up photography at a competitive level and was always active and delighted in supporting her family in their education, hobbies and employment. She also loved travel and driving.”

Police initially said Mr Jackson was from Sawtry, but have clarified he was from Suffolk.

