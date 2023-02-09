Searches continuing for Peterborough man last seen heading to climb Ben Nevis

Searches are continuing in a bid to find a missing Peterborough man who set off to climb Britain’s highest mountain nearly two weeks ago.

Harvey Christian (42) is believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday, 27 January.

His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has been found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.

Searches are being conducted in the area, including on Ben Nevis, involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, police dogs, and the Coastguard helicopter.

Today (February 9) a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Mr Christian is still missing and the search for him is continuing, however, this can be weather dependent and will vary from day to day.”

Last month, Lochaber Mountain Rescue said ‘extremely challenging weather conditions’ had meant the rescue helicopter had not been able to be used in the search and rescue operation at some points.

The Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team also said weather conditions had made the search difficult with high winds driving heavy rain making searching incredibly hard.

Harvey Christian

Harvey is described as 6ft 2ins, of heavy build with fair hair. It is not known what he was wearing but most likely to be waterproofs and walking boots. It is believed he set off from the Glen Nevis visitor centre around 10.30am.

Sergeant Brian Heriot said it was believed Harvey’s most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis visitor centre.