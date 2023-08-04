News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

School Leavers: 102 photos capture Peterborough’s Year 6 Classes of 2023

Peterborough’s Year 6 Classes of 2023 celebrated in special souvenir edition

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST

Thousands of Peterborough children have been photographed by this newspaper taking important steps on their education journey.

Photographer, David Lowndes, has been to every Year 6 class as they waved goodbye to their Peterborough primary school in July 2023.

The images have so-far featured in our special 16-page print edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.

Newspapers featuring the keepsake supplement can still be bought through our subscriptions team, by calling 03304030066. You will need to ask for the edition, which was printed on Thursday, 6 July.

To purchase a photograph email [email protected].

Take a look through the following 102 images to see if you can spot a school leaver you recognise:

Heritage Park Primary School year 6 leavers

1. Year 6 leavers

Heritage Park Primary School year 6 leavers

Photo Sales
Oakdale Primary School Year 6 leavers

2. Year 6 leavers

Oakdale Primary School Year 6 leavers

Photo Sales
Barnack C of E Primary School year 6 leavers

3. Year 6 leavers

Barnack C of E Primary School year 6 leavers

Photo Sales
Farcet Primary School year 6 leavers

4. Year 6 leavers

Farcet Primary School year 6 leavers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 26
Related topics:PeterboroughPrimary schoolPeterborough Telegraph