School Leavers: 102 photos capture Peterborough’s Year 6 Classes of 2023

Thousands of Peterborough children have been photographed by this newspaper taking important steps on their education journey.

Photographer, David Lowndes, has been to every Year 6 class as they waved goodbye to their Peterborough primary school in July 2023.

The images have so-far featured in our special 16-page print edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.

Newspapers featuring the keepsake supplement can still be bought through our subscriptions team, by calling 03304030066. You will need to ask for the edition, which was printed on Thursday, 6 July.

To purchase a photograph email [email protected].

Take a look through the following 102 images to see if you can spot a school leaver you recognise:

Year 6 leavers Heritage Park Primary School year 6 leavers

Year 6 leavers Oakdale Primary School Year 6 leavers

Year 6 leavers Barnack C of E Primary School year 6 leavers

Year 6 leavers Farcet Primary School year 6 leavers