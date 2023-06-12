News you can trust since 1948
Rural Peterborough to Huntingdon bus service to continue due to innovative Stagecoach and Dews Coaches partnership

The service was previously under threat from cuts.
By Ben Jones
Published 12th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Stagecoach East and Dews Coaches have teamed up to save the service.Stagecoach East and Dews Coaches have teamed up to save the service.
Stagecoach East and Dews Coaches have teamed up to save the service.

The 904 rural service between Peterborough and Huntingdon will continue to operate thanks to a partnership between Stagecoach East and Dews Coaches.

Stagecoach buses will operate on the routes with drivers from Dews Coaches behind the wheel.

The change will come into effect from May 30 with the timetable remaining the same.

As a result of the changes, only standard Stagecoach single and Dayrider tickets can

be purchased on the bus, whilst tickets for longer term travel, including Flexi tickets

and Megarider tickets, can be purchased online or via the Stagecoach Bus app.

The national £2 bus fare cap will still apply to the 904 rural service and all valid Stagecoach tickets will continue to be accepted for travel.

Business Development Director for Stagecoach East, David Boden, said “We are

excited to be partnering with Dews Coaches to ensure the continued running of the

904 rural service.

“The partnership will help to sustain the service in the long-term, which remains one

of Stagecoach East’s biggest priorities.

“At Stagecoach, we are constantly seeking new ways to keep passengers connected

to the people and places that matter the most. Sourcing a solution to keep the 904

service running is a part of our commitment to the communities we serve; by working

alongside Dews Coaches we can continue to offer regular bus travel to more

customers in rural areas.

“This partnership marks a key step forward from the Cambridgeshire Rural Bus

Summit and demonstrates an innovative way for bus operators to utilise transport

resource within the region.

“We are proud to work in partnership with Dews Coaches, an innovative and

dynamic local company with a long and distinguished history.”

Simon Dew, Managing Director at Dews Coaches, said “We are passionate about

keeping bus routes running within our local community. Enabling access to services

and amenities, is vital in rural areas.

“When the opportunity to partner with Stagecoach East arose to keep the 904

operating, we recognised that a new way would benefit all. We are confident that this

relationship will be a model for future solutions throughout the region.”

For more information on the service changes and to view timetables, visit the Stagecoach website.

