Rural Peterborough to Huntingdon bus service to continue due to innovative Stagecoach and Dews Coaches partnership
The 904 rural service between Peterborough and Huntingdon will continue to operate thanks to a partnership between Stagecoach East and Dews Coaches.
Stagecoach buses will operate on the routes with drivers from Dews Coaches behind the wheel.
The change will come into effect from May 30 with the timetable remaining the same.
As a result of the changes, only standard Stagecoach single and Dayrider tickets can
be purchased on the bus, whilst tickets for longer term travel, including Flexi tickets
and Megarider tickets, can be purchased online or via the Stagecoach Bus app.
The national £2 bus fare cap will still apply to the 904 rural service and all valid Stagecoach tickets will continue to be accepted for travel.
Business Development Director for Stagecoach East, David Boden, said “We are
excited to be partnering with Dews Coaches to ensure the continued running of the
904 rural service.
“The partnership will help to sustain the service in the long-term, which remains one
of Stagecoach East’s biggest priorities.
“At Stagecoach, we are constantly seeking new ways to keep passengers connected
to the people and places that matter the most. Sourcing a solution to keep the 904
service running is a part of our commitment to the communities we serve; by working
alongside Dews Coaches we can continue to offer regular bus travel to more
customers in rural areas.
“This partnership marks a key step forward from the Cambridgeshire Rural Bus
Summit and demonstrates an innovative way for bus operators to utilise transport
resource within the region.
“We are proud to work in partnership with Dews Coaches, an innovative and
dynamic local company with a long and distinguished history.”
Simon Dew, Managing Director at Dews Coaches, said “We are passionate about
keeping bus routes running within our local community. Enabling access to services
and amenities, is vital in rural areas.
“When the opportunity to partner with Stagecoach East arose to keep the 904
operating, we recognised that a new way would benefit all. We are confident that this
relationship will be a model for future solutions throughout the region.”
For more information on the service changes and to view timetables, visit the Stagecoach website.