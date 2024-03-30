RSPCA launch appeal after Doberman dog found dead in Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The RSPCA has appealed for information after the body of a Doberman dog was found in Peterborough.
The body of the female dog was found by a member of the public at around on March 23, in a wooded area near Cathwaite, Paston, Peterborough - adjacent to Stoke parkway near Topmoor Way.
The finder collected the dog’s body and took her to a local vet and the RSPCA was contacted.
The dog was emaciated and sadly it appears she had been used for breeding and she also had cropped ears. She did have some swelling around her neck as well, but a cause of death could not be ascertained.It is believed she was around seven to eight years old and she was dark brown and tan in colour.
She was microchipped, but the chip was Russian and unregistered. ,
RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Jane Folly said: “It’s really sad to find a dog in such a terrible state and discarded in such a way, it is not known how she died which is why we are appealing for information.
“We are keen to find out how her body came to be left at this location as the circumstances appear suspicious.
“I would urge anyone with information which can help my investigation to call me in confidence on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01239937.”