Royal medals given to air ambulance staff as 'token of nation's thanks'

"These clinicians selflessly serve our communities, treating patients in extreme life-threatening emergencies, 24/7”

Royal commemorative medals have been given to staff at Magpas Air Ambulance as a “token of the nation’s thanks”

The medals mark the coronation of King Charles III and are awarded to all those who participated in the royal event, as well as serving frontline members of the emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces.

On Tuesday, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Chris Parkhouse, presented the medals to a number of Magpas Air Ambulance doctors and paramedics who provide critical emergency care to people across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and beyond. The presentation took place at the air ambulance’s new base in Alconbury Weald, which only became operational last year.

The Magpas Air Ambulance team receive their Coronation medals. Photo: William Benson

After receiving his medal, critical care paramedic and clinical operations manager, Andy Smith, commented “It was an honour to be awarded this medal alongside so many of my clinical team members, celebrating this momentous historical occasion together and the work we do in the East of England."

The medal has been awarded to around 400,000 deserving frontline workers across the country.

Daryl Brown MBE DL, Magpas Air Ambulance CEO, said: “We are so happy to see our amazing doctors, paramedics and pilots included in The King & Queen’s Coronation medals distribution, and we are very thankful to The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for awarding the medals in person on behalf of His Majesty The King. The recipients of the medal are a rare and wholly deserving type of person and we are delighted to have over 30 of these exceptional individuals qualify in their time with Magpas Air Ambulance.

"These clinicians selflessly serve our communities, treating patients in extreme life-threatening emergencies, 24/7. We hope they will provide the team with a welcome boost as they continue to save lives around the clock this summer."