Peterborough Road in Whittlesey has reopened fully after a collision between a van and a motorcycle on Wednesday morning (October 19).

The incident occurred just passed Crossway Hand and emergency services remained on the scene to control traffic.

Details of any injuries have yet to be confirmed but they are not thought to be threatening.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 8.45am today (October 19) with reports of a collision between a van and a motorcycle on Peterborough Road, Whittlesey.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital. Details of injuries are unclear at this time.

“The road is now clear and no arrests have been made.”