Road partially blocked as crews tackle fire at March business

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at a business in March today.

Emergency services were called at 11.29am to Station Road in March, which has been partially blocked.

A police spokesman said officers were at the scene acting as traffic control while Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue deal with the incident at the lawn mower centre.

Crews from March, Whittlesey and Chatteris arrived to find a well developed fire in an industrial building, measuring around 20 metres by 10 metres. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet.



The cause of the fire was accidental.