One of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes.

Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A47, from 7am March 6 to 5pm April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 20 roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Milestone Infra.

• A47, from 8pm February 20 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, between, junction 15 and junction 20 (A15). Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Milestone.

• A47, from midnight, October 18 2022 to 11.59pm April 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Wisbech Road to Knarr Fen Road - diversion route on behalf of Milestone Infra.

• A1, from 8pm September 20 2021 to 6am May 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Longthorpe - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structural works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A1, from 9pm July 4 2022 to 5am July 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Kettering Road to junction 17 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Graham Construction.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A47, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, junction 18 eastbound, entry slip - works under slip road closure for developer works on behalf of Milestone Infra.

• A47, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 29, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A47 eastbound, Newborough Road exit and entry slips - works under carriageway closure on behalf of John Henry Group.

• A47, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, Castor to junction 15 - lane closure due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A47, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 westbound,, junction 17 to junction 15 - lane closure due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

