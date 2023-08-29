Road closures: more than a dozen for Peterborough drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers are being warned to check before they travel over the next two weeks (image: PA).

Drivers in and around Peterborough will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing waits of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 15 to junction 16 - Lane closures for electrical works.

• A47, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, junction with Crowland Road roundabout lane closure for LA works on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

• A1, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, junction 17 - exit slip road lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A47, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, junction 18 exit slip road lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

• A1, from 6pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Wansford to Carpenters Lodge - diversion route on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A47, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, A16 roundabout to Eye Green roundabout - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of Milestone/Peterborough Council.

• A1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am September 3, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A47 both directions, Sutton roundabout to junction 15 - carriageway closures for netting works on behalf National Grid.

• A47, from 8pm August 14 to 6am September 8, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 entry and exit slip closures for cabling works on behalf of HandMV Engineering.

• A47, from 8pm July 24 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 20 Dogsthorpe-Paston Parkway Roundabout - diversion route for LA works on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Wansford to junction 15 - carriageway closures, lane closures, permanent lay-by closures, speed restrictions and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A47, from 7am August 28 to 5pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 20 to A16 roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

• A47, from 8am August 29 to 6pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, A1139 to Crowland Road - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of Cadent.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M ) northbound, junction 15 -, junction 17 -, junction 16 entry slip closure and lane one closure for electrical works.

• A1, from 1pm August 31 to 8pm September 3, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Carpenters Lodge exit slip road closures for Burghley Horse Trials on behalf of Chevron.

• A47, from 1pm August 31 to 8pm September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, junction with Sutton Heath Road traffic signals for event traffic management on behalf of Burghley Horse Trials.