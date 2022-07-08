A road near Peterborough was blocked by a group of escaped peacocks today.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to the A1175 at Hop Pole outside Deeping St Nicholas to deal with ‘a large amount’ of escaped birds at around 5.30am.

The collective noun for peacocks is a ‘muster’ and police spent time trying to keep the birds safe – and find out where they had escaped from.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they were called by a member of the public who had attempted to round them up.

The spokesman said: “As this posed a potential risk to traffic and the peacocks themselves, officers attended and ensured that they were in a contained space, which was the front garden of a nearby property.

"The location they came from is believed to have been a nearby farm, and officers have attended the address and left a note for the owners about where they can be located after receiving no response.”