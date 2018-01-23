REVEALED: Top 10 most popular and most unusual baby names registered in Cambridgeshire in the past year

With two royal babies on the horizon this year, will the next prince or princess, or their cousin, be a Zebedee or Sailor?

These are some of the more unusual choices of local parents, released by Cambridgeshire County Council’s Registration Service along with a list of the top ten most popular baby names in the county over the last 12 months.

Zara Tindall and husband Mike announced that 3-year-old daughter Mia will have a sibling arriving later this year, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child in April.

With names like Memphis, Fox and Atlas for a boy and Juniper, Amity and Sage for a girl, these more unusual names chosen by Cambridgeshire parents could serve as inspiration for William and Charlotte to complement Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Traditional names are still popular in the region, with three current royal males referenced in the top five. The top five boys’ names for 2017:

Oliver

Harry

George

William

Joshua

The top five most popular girls’ names:

Olivia

Amelia

Charlotte

Isla

Emily

While Oliver and Olivia remain the most popular names in Cambridgeshire, there are some more unusual options though that may attract royal attention.

Whether you want your child to stand out from the crowd, or blend in with the rest of their class, Cambridgeshire Registration Services haven’t known any names to be refused in recent memory, here are the top 20 unusual ones, registered over the last year:

BOYS ----- GIRLS

Zebedee ----- Sailor

Conn ----- Juniper

Memphis ----- Armani

Fox ----- Amity

Aries ----- Ocean

Atlas ----- Sage

Atticus ----- Freedom

Texas ----- Vienna

Salem ----- Briar

Avery ----- Presley

Layland ----- Cosette

August ----- Harmony

Link ----- Indira

Rogan ----- Clemence

Orion ----- Everlea

Shepard ----- Alba

Rye ----- Cassidy

Remzi ----- Sorchia

Phineas ----- Effely

Teal ----- Emree

Registration Service Manager, Louise Clover said, “We always advise people to imagine their new baby as an adult when deciding a name, as something cute for a small baby may not work so well for an adult! It’s always interesting to register a new name, and we do sometimes see patterns depending on what’s popular in the media. ”

Registration Service Manager, Louise Clover said, "We always advise people to imagine their new baby as an adult when deciding a name, as something cute for a small baby may not work so well for an adult! It's always interesting to register a new name, and we do sometimes see patterns depending on what's popular in the media. "

