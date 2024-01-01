Residents urged to have their say on plans for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Service putting together Community Risk Management plan for the next five years – and businesses and residents can give their views on proposals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has published its draft plan for the next five years and is seeking feedback from local residents and business owners before the plan is finalised.

The Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) will go live in April and looks at different risks across the county, what impact they could have and what the Service plans to do to manage them. It also looks at opportunities the fire service will take advantage of to improve and sets out what activities it will focus on over the next five years to keep people safe, prevent fires and other emergencies and respond to incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: “As society and technologies change, develop and grow, we must ensure that we change too, to adapt to different risks that emerge and ensure that we have our resources in the right places to best deliver our full range of services.

Residents can have their say on the plans

“To write this plan, we carried out a review of many areas to identify potential risks, including historical incident data, housing growth, new census data (2021), national risks and climate change forecasts. We also carried out an extensive engagement exercise with members of the public, generating more than 1,000 responses. The plan has taken into account the analysis and feedback and sets out our objectives for the next few years.”

Chris added: “We are now asking people to review the plan and complete the survey to feedback their thoughts, particularly on how easy the document is to understand and whether people think it focuses our time and resources in the right areas to keep people safe, prevent fires and other emergencies and respond to incidents as quickly and effectively as possible.”