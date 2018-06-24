Residents told to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke from giant industrial fire in Wisbech

Have your say

Residents in Wisbech have been told to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke from a giant industrial fire.

Around 50 firefighters are currently tackling a fire involving a building on on Brigstock Road in Wisbech.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Wisbech. Photo: @cambsfrs

There are lots of emergency service vehicles around the area, so the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

The fire has broken out in a wood yard.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Crews are at the scene of a well developed fire involving an industrial warehouse building on Brigstock Road in Wisbech.

"Residents are asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed if they live close by."

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Wisbech. Photo: @cambsfrs

More here as we have it...