Rescue crews free driver from vehicle after collision close to Peterborough

Police and rescue crews were called to Peterborough Road in Ailsworth at just after 1pm on Wednesday, where they found one car in a ditch and another blocking a roundabout.

The vehicle in the ditch was being driven by a 50-year-old woman, who had to be cut free. She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution but was later arrested for failing to provide a specimen for a breath test.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at just after 1pm yesterday afternoon with reports of a collision in Peterborough Road, Ailsworth.

One vehicle was blocking the road from the roundabout while another was in a ditch.

“The driver of the vehicle in the ditch, a 50-year-old woman from Peterborough, was cut from the vehicle after being trapped. She was taken to hospital as a precaution and later arrested for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. She remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

“The other driver was not injured.”

A statement from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “At 1.20pm on Wednesday (8) crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a road traffic collision on the A47 near Ailsworth.

“Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles. Using specialist cutting equipment they released a casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.