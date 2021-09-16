Rescue crews called to release casualty from car after collision on Peterborough road

The collision happened at just after 5pm and involved three vehicles. One casualty had to be cut from their car by rescue crews and were left in the care of paramedics.

Two people were then taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.

The road was closed until around 7:50pm as police cleared the scene.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service siad: “We were called at 4.55pm yesterday with reports of a collision in Westfield Road, Peterborough.

“We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer.

“Two people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.”

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “On Wednesday at 5.12pm, one crew from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Stanground and the north roaming fire engine was called to a road traffic collision on Westfield Road, Ravensthorpe ward.

“Crews arrived to find a collision involving three vehicles, with one casualty trapped. Firefighters used specialist equipment to release the casualty, who was left in the care of paramedics.

“The crews returned to their stations by 6.30pm.”