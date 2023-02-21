A fire and rescue crew in Peterborough were called to remove a snake from the roof of a home on Peterborough.

The snake has gotten into the roof of a property on Hoylake Drive in Stanground on Friday (February 17) morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews removed the snake and released it back into the wild.

The snake that was found in a property in Stanground.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Sssstanground firefighters were faced with a slippery customer on Friday.