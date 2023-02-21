Rescue crew called to remove snake from roof of Peterborough home
The crew were called to remove a snake from a property in Stanground.
A fire and rescue crew in Peterborough were called to remove a snake from the roof of a home on Peterborough.
The snake has gotten into the roof of a property on Hoylake Drive in Stanground on Friday (February 17) morning.
Crews removed the snake and released it back into the wild.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Sssstanground firefighters were faced with a slippery customer on Friday.
“The crew rescued a snake that had slithered its way into someone's garage and moved it to a place where it could get warm and be out of harm's way.”