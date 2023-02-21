News you can trust since 1948
Rescue crew called to remove snake from roof of Peterborough home

The crew were called to remove a snake from a property in Stanground.

By Ben Jones
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A fire and rescue crew in Peterborough were called to remove a snake from the roof of a home on Peterborough.

The snake has gotten into the roof of a property on Hoylake Drive in Stanground on Friday (February 17) morning.

Crews removed the snake and released it back into the wild.

The snake that was found in a property in Stanground.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Sssstanground firefighters were faced with a slippery customer on Friday.

“The crew rescued a snake that had slithered its way into someone's garage and moved it to a place where it could get warm and be out of harm's way.”

