Queensgate car park in Peterborough remains closed after fire evacuation

A car park at Queensgate Shopping Centre remains closed today following a car fire.

The Red car park closed after the fire late afternoon yesterday (Sunday, July 1) which led to an evacuation and police cordoning off the area.

Car fire on one of the top floors at Queensgate car park. EMN-180107-222331009

Queensgate centre director Mark Broadhead said: “Thanks to the quick actions of Queensgate’s staff and the fire service our ‘Red’ car park was safely evacuated, the car fire was contained and put out within minutes.

“Our engineers are now assessing any damage to the car park to ensure it is safe for the public to use. During this time we regret that our ‘Red’ car park will remain closed, however, customers are still able to use our ‘Green’, ‘Blue’ or ‘Yellow’ car parks as normal.”

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Whittlesey and Thorney, and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, all attended the scene.

The fire was started by accident, the fire service said, and there are no reports of any injuries.

