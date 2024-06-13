Quad biker seriously injured after collision with Ford Fiesta in Orton Malborne, Peterborough
A quad biker is seriously injured in hospital after a collision in Orton, Peterborough.
The man was riding a quad bike in Malborne Way, Orton Malborne, when he was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Fiesta at just after 3.40pm yesterday (12 June).
Police and paramedics attended and the quad bike rider, a 28-year-old man from Peterborough, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where he remains.
The driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting incident 307 of 12 June. Anyone without internet access should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.