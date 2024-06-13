Quad biker seriously injured after collision with Ford Fiesta in Orton Malborne, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Collision happened at 3.40pm on June 12 on Malborne Way

A quad biker is seriously injured in hospital after a collision in Orton, Peterborough.

The man was riding a quad bike in Malborne Way, Orton Malborne, when he was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Fiesta at just after 3.40pm yesterday (12 June).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics attended and the quad bike rider, a 28-year-old man from Peterborough, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

The collision happened near the junction with Bodesway on Malborne Way

The driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.