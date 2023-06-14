A47 Wansford to Sutton dualling: Public meetings to be held in Peterborough to discuss new dual carriageway
Six meetings to go ahead this week for public to speak to project team working on multi-million pound dual carriageway
Drop-in meetings are being held this week to discuss the A47 dualling scheme between Wansford and Sutton - estimated to cost between £50-£100 million.
The scheme, which was green-lit in February, involves the dualling of the A47 between the A1 and the dual carriageway section west of Peterborough.
The scheme length is approximately 2.5km and will create a dedicated slip road from the A1 southbound to the A47 eastbound to alleviate congestion at the junction.
A decision was originally expected in January but was pushed back by a month due to due allow for further consultation on what were described as a number of outstanding issues.
Among the changes will be:
- A dedicated slip road from the A1 southbound to the A47 eastbound at the Wansford end to alleviate congestion at the junction.
- The existing single carriageway for westbound traffic across the A1 bridge at Wansford will be kept the same but there will be a new southern arm coming from the eastern Wansford roundabout for the filling station and access to Sacrewell Farm.
- The Nene roundabout will be relocated further to the west, close to the current Sutton Heath Road junction.
- The village of Upton will now access the A47 via Sutton Heath Road, joining at the new roundabout.
- The removal of the bus stop and the direct road access to the A1 from the properties adjacent to Windgate Way due to the close proximity to the proposed southbound A1-A47 slip road.
- The Sutton Drift will be closed to vehicles
- A new walking and cycling route will pass under the A47 at the existing Sutton Heath junction and a straight link road will be formed from the relocated A47 Sutton roundabout, linking into the existing Sutton Heath Road at its junction with Langley Bush Road.
Improvements at the Eastern Wansford roundabout will include:
- An enlarged roundabout and a new lane to the south of the roundabout, providing access to the filling station and to Sacrewell Farm under the new A47.
Improvements at the Western Wansford roundabout will include:
- An improved entry from the A1 northbound slip road.
- An improved exit to the A47 eastbound.
- A new left turn lane between A1 northbound slip road and the A47 eastbound, rather than a merged lane.
- A new cycle crossing on the A47 west of the Wansford roundabouts, removing cycles from the A1 bridge.
When will the public meetings be held?
- Thursday 15 June 2023, from 3pm to 7pm at Wittering Bowls Club, 1 Silver Burch Court, Wittering, Peterborough PE8 6BY
- Friday 16 June 2023, from 4pm to 7pm at John the Baptist C of E Church, Church Walk, Upton, Peterborough PE6 7BD
- Saturday 17 June 2023, from 10am to 3pm at Sacrewell Heritage Farm and Country Centre, Thornhaugh, Peterborough PE8 6HJ
- Wednesday 21 June 2023, from 3pm to 7pm at Ufford Village Hall, Main Street, Cambridgeshire PE9 3BH
- Thursday 22 June 2023, from 10am to 7pm at be Wansford Parish Council Community Hall, Peterborough Road, Wansford PE8 6JN
- Friday 23 June 2023, from 10am to 3pm at Stamford Town Centre, St Michael’s Church Yard, 41-52 High St, Stamford PE9 2AW