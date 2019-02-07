Power company prepares for Storm Erik in Peterborough

With strong winds predicted in Peterborough and the East of England as Storm Erik blows in, the regions’ energy firms are making preparations to deal with any disruption.

With Erik set to arrive in the region in the early hours of Friday morning, UK Power Networks is monitoring the weather closely and is in regular contact with the Met Office.

Head of customer service Sam Fuller said: “High winds and rain from the west are forecast across the country for tomorrow, and could affect our area. The electricity network is built to be resilient but extreme weather can affect overhead power lines when tree branches and other debris damage them.

“We have robust plans in place to cope with severe weather and have brought in additional staff covering engineer, technical and call centre roles. Most of our planned maintenance work has been cancelled to free the engineers up for potential repairs.”

The company is a 24-hour business and staff work shifts 365 days a year providing round the clock help to the 8.3 million homes and businesses it serves across the South East, East of England and London.

People are urged to report any power cuts or damaged power lines by ringing 105, and members of the public should stay well clear of damaged cables. Customers can find up-to-date information on the company’s website or by following @ukpowernetworks on twitter.

UK Power Networks provides extra help to vulnerable customers on its Priority Services Register, and details on eligibility and how to register can be found at www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk