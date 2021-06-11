Your chance to quiz leader of Peterborough City Council

Council leader Wayne Fitzgerald EMN-210526-214543009

As part of a drive to increase direct communication with residents, Cllr Fitzgerald is to launch a monthly ‘Ask the Leader’ online meeting.

The event will take place on the last Tuesday of every month, giving people a chance to talk to Cllr Fitzgerald and the council’s cabinet team about any local issues.

The first meeting takes place on Tuesday 29 June at 6.30pm. Anyone who would like to take part can submit questions in advance to [email protected] and they will receive a link to the meeting. The event will be invite-only but will be available to view the following day on the council’s website.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “Everything I am aiming to do as council Leader is focussed on improving things for residents, local businesses and visitors. With that in mind, I want to hear directly from residents about the things affecting their daily lives.

“Ask the Leader will give people the chance to put questions directly to me and I will invite other people to come along and directly answer. If you can’t make it along, I can still answer your questions and you can watch the meeting back on the council’s website – www.peterborough.gov.uk.

“This session is firmly for residents or local businesses. We hold other meetings throughout the year where the council’s politics are debated, so if your question is political and if you want to hold politicians of any party to account, I welcome you putting your questions to full council.