Whittlesey residents to get chance to shape redevelopment of leisure centre

Residents are being urged to have their say over the planned redevelopment of a Whittlesey leisure centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public consultation has been launched by Fenland District Council which wants residents, leisure centre users and community groups to help shape the future offer provided by the Manor Leisure Centre.

The council is planning to redevelop the centre as part of its Fenland Inspire! campaign that aims to enhance leisure facilities and public spaces across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, in partnership with its development partner Alliance Leisure, an online survey has been launched to gather views on how the facility could best serve the needs of the community in the years ahead.

Inside the Manor Leisure Centre in Whittlesey, Peterborough

Feedback from the survey will directly inform the next stage of the redevelopment process.

Councillor Steve Count, the council’s Cabinet Member for Fenland Inspire! leisure centre projects, said: “The Manor Leisure Centre plays a central role in the health and wellbeing of our community.

"This engagement is a vital step in ensuring that the redeveloped facility reflects the needs and aspirations of local residents. We encourage everyone to take part and share their views.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey will run until September 28 and the feedback gathered will play a crucial role in shaping design proposals before they move forward.

The survey will be supported by a series of engagement sessions with stakeholders and local clubs, leisure centre users and non-users, and Whittlesey councillors.

There will also be drop-in public engagement sessions on September 26 at:

Whittlesey Market Square: AM

Manor Leisure Centre: PM

All participants will have the opportunity to provide their details to be kept updated on the project.