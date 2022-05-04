People across Peterborough are getting ready to head to their local polling station to vote in the local elections 2022.

Candidates will be hoping to gain votes from consituents to represent their area at a local level.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all see polls open for votes on council seats, mayor races and national assembly appointees.

But what time do the polls open, and how long do you have to vote?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time do polling stations open in Peterborough?

Polling stations will be open across Peterborough from 7am to 10pm on Thursday (May 5).

If you are voting in-person on polling day, you will need to visit a polling station on the day of the local elections.

Stations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all open at the same time regardless of what issue is being voted on.

When you arrive at the polling station, you will need to tell an official your name and address so they can check you are on the electoral register.

You can show your poll card, but these are not required to vote.

After crossing your name off the list, you will be handed a ballot paper and make your way to a private polling booth to cast your vote.

How many seats will be up for election?

Across the city, 19 of the council’s 60 seats will be up for election in the following wards:

Bretton,

Central

Dogsthorpe

East

Eye

Thorney & Newborough

Fletton & Stanground (two seats)

Fletton & Woodston

Gunthorpe

Hampton Vale

Hargate & Hempsted

North

Orton Longueville

Orton Waterville

Park

Paston & Walton

Ravensthorpe

Stanground South

Werrington

Where can I place my vote for the Peterborough City Council election?