People across Peterborough are getting ready to head to their local polling station to vote in the local elections 2022.
Candidates will be hoping to gain votes from consituents to represent their area at a local level.
England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all see polls open for votes on council seats, mayor races and national assembly appointees.
But what time do the polls open, and how long do you have to vote?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time do polling stations open in Peterborough?
Polling stations will be open across Peterborough from 7am to 10pm on Thursday (May 5).
If you are voting in-person on polling day, you will need to visit a polling station on the day of the local elections.
Stations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all open at the same time regardless of what issue is being voted on.
When you arrive at the polling station, you will need to tell an official your name and address so they can check you are on the electoral register.
You can show your poll card, but these are not required to vote.
After crossing your name off the list, you will be handed a ballot paper and make your way to a private polling booth to cast your vote.
How many seats will be up for election?
Across the city, 19 of the council’s 60 seats will be up for election in the following wards:
- Bretton,
- Central
- Dogsthorpe
- East
- Eye
- Thorney & Newborough
- Fletton & Stanground (two seats)
- Fletton & Woodston
- Gunthorpe
- Hampton Vale
- Hargate & Hempsted
- North
- Orton Longueville
- Orton Waterville
- Park
- Paston & Walton
- Ravensthorpe
- Stanground South
- Werrington
Where can I place my vote for the Peterborough City Council election?
- Pyramid Community Centre, Watergall, Bretton
- Church of the Holy Spirit, The Cresset Centre, Bretton Centre, Bretton
- Peterborough Masonic Hall, 127 Ellindon, Peterborough
- South Bretton Family and Community Centre, 32 Red Poll Place, Tyesdale, Bretton
- St Mary’s Church, New Road, Peterborough
- Rutland Court Community Hall, Rutland Court, Eastgate
- The Beeches Primary School (Community Room), Beech Avenue, (Vehicular Access Via Craig Street)
- City Church Peterborough, The Grace Centre, 131 Midland Road
- Christ the Carpenter Church Hall, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe
- Don Bosco Centre, Our Lady of Lourdes, Cedar Grove, Dogsthorpe
- Dogsthorpe Community Centre, Poplar Avenue, Dogsthorpe
- Charteris Playcentre, Normanton Road, Welland
- Chestnuts Community Centre, 61 Norman Road, Eastfield
- Peterborough & District Bowls Centre, 19 Burton Street, Peterborough
- Parnwell Community Centre, Saltersgate, Parnwell
- Newborough Village Hall, Guntons Road, Newborough
- Manor Farm Community Centre, 70 High Street, Eye
- House of Feasts, 41 Crowland Road, Eye Green
- Bedford Hall, Station Road, Thorney
- Queensgate Hotel, 5-7 Fletton Avenue, Fletton
- Stanground Scout Hut, Off Wessex Close, Stanground
- Southfields Community Centre, Southfields Avenue, Stanground
- Dragonfly Hotel, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough
- South Grove Community Centre, Grove Street, Woodston
- Belsize Centre, Celta Road, Woodston
- Nene Valley Community Centre, 24 Candy Street, Woodston
- The Way Family Church, The Green, Werrington
- Gunthorpe Primary School, The Pentlands, Gunthorpe
- Sports Pavilion, Campbell Drive, Gunthorpe
- Brookside Methodist Church, 40 Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough
- Mobile Unit, Manor Drive, Gunthorpe
- Hampton Leisure Centre, Clayburn Road, Hampton Vale
- Hampton Vale Primary Academy, West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, Peterborough
- Hampton Community Sports Association, Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate
- Hampton Hargate Community Room, Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate
- Orton Hall Hotel (Braybrook/Talbot Room), The Village, Orton Longueville
- Fulbridge Academy, Keeton Road, Peterborough
- Bluebell Meeting Hall, Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe
- Open Door Baptist Church, Seargeant Street, Peterborough
- Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
- Goldhay Community Centre, 105 Paynels, Orton Goldhay
- Saint Luke’s Church, 26 Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne
- Orton Waterville Village Hall - Jubilee Room, Glebe Avenue, Orton Waterville
- Matley Community Church, Matley, Orton Brimbles
- Christ Church Hall, 2 Benstead, Orton Goldhay
- Wistow Community Centre, Napier Place, Orton Wistow
- All Saints Church Hall, Park Road, Peterborough
- Mobile Unit, The Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road, Peterborough
- Walton Community Centre, Mountsteven Avenue, Walton
- Paston & Gunthorpe Community Centre, Hallfields Lane, Peterborough
- Newton Hall, Stowe Hill Road, Paston
- Honeyhill Children’s Centre, 150 Chadburn, Paston
- St Lukes Church, Mayors Walk, West Town, Peterborough
- Stafford Hall, Hampton Court, Westwood
- St Andrews URC Church Hall, Ledbury Road, Netherton
- St Michael`s Church, Mace Road, Stanground
- The Fleet Complex, Fleet Way, Fletton
- Residents Lounge, Nelson Place, Havelock Drive, Stanground
- Cardea Community Sports Association Pavilion, Bellona Drive, Cardea
- Loxley Community Centre, Loxley, Werrington
- Hodgson Community Centre, Hodgson Avenue, Werrington
- Werrington Library, Staniland Way, Werrington
- Werrington Village Centre (The Lighthouse Centre), Church Street, Werrington