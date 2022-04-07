Peterborough City Council elections: Every candidate standing

A ward-by-ward list has now been released for the elections that will take place on Thursday May 5.

19 of the council’s 60 seats will be up for election in the following wards: Bretton, Central, Dogsthorpe, East, Eye, Thorney & Newborough, Fletton & Stanground (two seats), Fletton & Woodston, Gunthorpe, Hampton Vale, Hargate & Hempsted, North, Orton Longueville, Orton Waterville, Park, Paston & Walton, Ravensthorpe, Stanground South and Werrington.

Parish council elections will also be held in Ailsworth (seven seats), Borough Fen (four seats), Castor (nine seats), Glinton (11 seats), Marholm (five seats), Newborough (eight seats), Peakirk (seven seats), Sutton (five seats), Thorney (twelve seats), Thornhaugh (five seats), Wansford (seven seats), Wittering (nine seats).

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday April 14. Details about how can be found at www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections/register-to-vote.

The list of candidates for each city council ward are listed below.

1. Bretton Dave Craig (Independent) Nick Thulbourn (Labour) Scott Warren (Conservative) Rohan Wilson (Liberal Democrat) Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Central Steve Cawley (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) Alison Margaret Jones (Labour and Cooperative ) Raymond John Knight (Green) Aleem Miran (Conservative) Paul Whittaker (Liberal Democrat) Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Dogsthorpe Kelsey Jack Brace (Green) Dennis Jones (Labour and Cooperative) Robert Bede Petch (Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative) Sandra Ringler (Liberal Democrat) Marius Vainauskas (Conservative) Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. East Luke Chapman (Green) Stuart Clark (Liberal Democrat) Sam Hemraj (Labour and Cooperative Party) Domnic Pereira (Conservative) Photo: Midlands Photo Sales