Westminster Life: Standing up for Ukraine and our national interests

As we mark the third anniversary of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, we remember those who have died fighting for freedom and those still fighting, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Peterborough is a patriotic city. We are proud of our connection to those who serve. We understand the importance of standing up for British values of freedom and democracy. The courage displayed by Ukrainians in defending their homeland represents the same values. I am proud that, three years on from Putin’s brutal and illegal invasion, as a country, we stand united with Ukraine.

Whilst we all share the desire to end this barbaric war, we must be clear: Russia could do so tomorrow by withdrawing its forces. It is patriotic to stand up for democracy against an aggressor on European soil, even if that means speaking the truth to some of our allies.

As our Prime Minister rightly stated, this is a: "Once in a generation moment for the collective security of our continent". The UK stands ready to play a leading role in securing lasting peace for Ukraine, safeguarding its sovereignty, and deterring future aggression.

Peterborough is and has always been a generous city, and it is right that we have welcomed Ukrainian families into our community during this invasion.

It is this sense of patriotism that makes me such a champion for our armed forces and veterans. Through my work with the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, meeting exemplary men and women who have pledged to serve our country, I have gained a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by our service personnel and their families. This includes individuals like Peterborough's own Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Jason McNally, who embodies our city's commitment to supporting our armed forces.

The world has changed a lot since I was a teenager when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989. Today’s world is much more insecure and anxious than it has been for a long time.

While my focus remains, of course, on local improvements —better jobs, more dentists, and fixing the NHS—our national security is without a doubt strengthened by supporting justice for Ukraine.

We find ourselves at a pivotal moment for European security. Our military and political support for Ukraine is critical in challenging Russian aggression. We have recently announced a new £150 million firepower package, including thousands of drones, dozens of battle tanks, armoured vehicles, and air defence systems. Our commitment extends beyond immediate military assistance. The Labour government has signed a landmark 100-year partnership with Ukraine, deepening security ties and strengthening collaboration for future generations.

The path ahead may be challenging, but our resolve must remain unshaken. By standing with Ukraine, we are not only defending its right to exist as a sovereign nation but also safeguarding the security of Europe and, by extension, our own. This is a responsibility I take seriously, and I am committed to ensuring that Peterborough's voice is heard in this crucial debate.