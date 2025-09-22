Westminster Life: Reclaiming our high streets from gambling and vaping stores

The rise in gambling shops and vape stores have become a blight in Peterborough and many other towns, writes city MP Andrew Pakes.

Despite local opposition, too many shopfronts are being replaced by fruit machines, barbers and vape stores.

For too long, places like Peterborough have been overlooked. Local people know it. I know it. And that’s why I am fighting to make sure we get our fair share of the investment we deserve.

Earlier this summer, we got 12 extra neighbourhood police officers – bobbies on the beat – as part of the Government’s new investment. Is it enough? No, but it is a start.

The Conservative government failed to help our high streets for 14 years as shops closed and austerity took hold. The Labour Government is now prepared to act where the last lot failed to. I’ve been pressing Ministers every week to secure the investment and support we need.

Just last week I was making the case for extra help to tackle the rise of unwanted shops and development.

Earlier in the year I asked the Prime Minister in the House of Commons about the issue, and if the government would help places like Peterborough take back control of our high streets. The rise in of gaming arcades is a top issues residents raise with me when talking about our city centre, alongside petty crime and antisocial behaviour.

This isn’t just a local problem. Nearly half of all betting shops are concentrated in the 20 percent of areas facing the most challenges, like Peterborough. These venues often cluster where communities can least afford the harms linked to problem gambling. That’s why I’ve been working with over 30 MPs and councils across the country to campaign for better laws to stop the over-development of these kinds of shops. They risk becoming a tipping point which in turn makes it harder for us to turn our city around.

Civic pride starts from our high streets. People want clean streets, to feel safe when out and a good variety of shops and local amenities. Even when local people oppose yet another gaming centre, the odds are stacked against them. This is why we need to strengthen the law to help places like ours as well as increase investment.

I don’t do this alone. We are making progress because more of us are working together for the good of Peterborough. Politicians aren’t superheroes and we don’t make change alone. We succeed when we listen and bring people together.

A good example of this is the coalition around the Tourism Collective to bring more visitors to the city and to highlight everything from the museum and Lido to Flag Fen and Railhaven – and everything else.

It’s nearly a month since we convened the meeting at the Kathmandu Lounge with momentum now building around our new Discover Peterborough website and tourist board. We are making progress, but there’s more to do. I will keep fighting for action in Peterborough so we can build communities we can all be proud of.