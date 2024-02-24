Westminster Life: I’ve always put my hometown first

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since becoming Peterborough’s MP I have tried to put our city first at home and in Westminster.

My team and I have helped thousands and thousands of constituents and I have lobbied hard for our fair share of investment.

In just a short walk around our city centre, I can point to well over £100 million of capital investment from this government.

Peterborough University - a great example of the investment in the city

Starting at our new University, there is £34 million to build a state-of-the-art research hub.

This University is transforming young lives and creating jobs. It is bringing high skilled, high wage opportunities to Peterborough.

Just next door, on the Embankment, we’ve got millions to build a new pedestrian bridge across the River Nene, linking it to Fletton Quays.

This will bring this fantastic green and open space into better public use and reduce congestion on London Road.

A short walk down the road, the city centre is benefitting from £23 million from our Towns Fund for regeneration projects.

We are investing in our NHS too, building a brand new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre in the centre of Peterborough.

This will mean 60,000 more x-rays, scans, tests and checks for conditions such as cancer, heart disease and lung disease right here in Peterborough. It will cut waiting lists and save lives. New beds will be opened at our hospital this year.

Then there is the £48 million to regenerate the Station Quarter, creating better access, new retail, new employment and a gateway – not just to Peterborough but to the entire East of England.

There is so much going on right now in Peterborough. But we need to keep this up.

This investment is transforming lives in Peterborough. It would not have happened had without us all working together.

There is of course a lot more to do. I will continue to lobby for our fair share of capital investment.

You don’t have to look hard to see what the alternative would be under Labour.

With the Labour Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Mayor refusing to rule out congestion charging in Peterborough.

Charging motorists to enter the city centre is unfair and punishes hard working people. Moreover, it would not work in Peterborough.

His transport plan has now been approved by the new Labour backed administration in Peterborough. It includes the possibility of ‘fiscal measures’ and the ‘demand management’ of transport in Peterborough.

Then there was the local Labour group that blocked a motion preventing the Great Northern Hotel from once again housing illegal migrants.

This hotel was the wrong location for these men, but it seems the Labour group disagree.

The Government promised to invest in places with potential. With over £100 million of capital investment, Peterborough is clearly at the top of that list.