Westminster Life: A turning point for Peterborough

The Budget last week marked a significant turning point for Peterborough, delivering targeted investment in our public services, infrastructure, and local economy, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

There was no ducking the difficult choices in last week’s Budget given the state of the public finances that the new government inherited in the summer. But this was a Budget for economic stability and to put in place the measures to fix the foundations for the country.

We have now put in place the means to invest in our ageing infrastructure and to back our NHS as we cut waiting lists.

I was particularly pleased that the Chancellor picked up on regular issue of mine – apprenticeships and skills. Nothing says more about the wasted opportunities of the last 14 years than the 70 per cent drop in Level 2 and 3 apprenticeships. In Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Apprenticeship achievements fell in 2023/24 to the lowest level in the six years of data that are available, with a fall in achievements across all apprenticeship levels.

How the new Green Technology Centre will look when complete.

In late summer I attended the Peterborough Telegraph apprenticeship awards and know the value so many great businesses and apprentices bring to our city. I’ve also met apprentices at major local businesses like Caterpillar and Marks and Spencer. Just a couple of weeks ago I held my first city-centre business surgery on a walkabout with Peterborough Positive to hear direct from traders big and small.

I also welcome the Chancellor’s announcement of an extra £300m for further education so that our young people can develop the skills that they need for the future. Further education colleges – like our very own Peterborough College – are the engines of opportunity for so many people, both young and return learners.

The DWP has described Peterborough as ‘a national youth unemployment hotspot.’ We can see that Peterborough has significant challenges in this regard with rising unemployment claimant numbers and falling employment figures. But we know within the city we have the appetite to address these issues.

The work of IEG's Jobsmart provision is a great example of working with stakeholders - DWP, PCVS and the Mayor - to get more people into work. Their HGV driver programme continues to successfully get people into work, equally their ESOL, English and Maths online provision gives people greater flexibility to study.

Work is also nearly complete on the College’s Green Technology Centre. This will take traditional apprenticeship and training opportunities and update them for new green skills, such as EV mechanics, heat pump installation and sustainable construction skills. Our new university campus, ARU Peterborough, is driving new employer partnerships for skills.

One-third of people working in C&P are employed in occupations that will be affected by the transition to a green economy. Major local companies like National Gas and Caterpillar are driving innovation in sustainable industries.

Peterborough sits at the centre of the nation’s gas and hydrogen distribution networks. We could be the Kings Cross of green industrial revolution in hydrogen – through National Gas’ Project Union and the Green Energy Transition Centre at ARU. This transition from Blue collar to Green collar jobs and skills will be one of the hallmarks of this government’s success.