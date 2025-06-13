Westminster Life: A better bus system starts here

Recently in Parliament, Labour took a major step forward on buses - and it’s something that could make a real difference to communities right across North West Cambridgeshire, writes Sam Carling MP.

The Government’s new Bus Services Bill will hand more power to local areas to decide how their bus networks should run. That means communities like ours could finally get the say we need over routes, reliability, and fares - instead of being left at the mercy of private companies making decisions behind closed doors.

It’s a change that’s long overdue. In recent years, far too many people in our towns and villages have watched bus services shrink or disappear altogether.

That’s not just an inconvenience - it can cut people off from work, education, medical appointments, and even from each other. Even when a service does exist, it often isn’t as reliable or affordable as it should be.

This new legislation gives us the tools to change that. Our previous Labour Mayor set in motion franchising for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s bus services, and this Bill will support us making it work. But locally, we need decisions that put passengers first – and consistency from those in charge of making them.

That’s why I’ve been so clear about protecting what we’ve already got. At last week’s Combined Authority meeting, I asked the new Conservative Mayor for a commitment not to cut the Number 27 bus – a service that many people in Wittering, Wansford, Castor and Ailsworth rely on to get into town.

While I was glad he said there are no current plans to change the route, he resisted my calls to rule out cuts altogether over his time in office. People deserve certainty - not just for the next few weeks, but long-term. If a service helps to reduce social isolation, ease the cost of living, and keep people connected, it should be supported - not put at risk.

That principle applies to schemes like the Tiger Pass too – a £1 fare for under-25s that’s been used over a million times. The Mayor has said he wants to keep it, but the truth is that it’s now under threat. We can’t afford for this to become another victim of short-term wrangling or unclear priorities. A strong public transport system needs stable investment and clear commitments – not more chopping and changing.

I’m pleased the Mayor has now said he’s willing to work together on these issues, and I look forward to that conversation. We won’t always agree, but I’ll always turn up and speak up for residents openly.

The Bus Services Bill gives us the chance to do things differently. It will help us to design a system that actually reflects the needs of people living in places like Yaxley, Ramsey, Castor or the Hamptons – and not just the city centre. With local knowledge, public input and the right investment, we can build something far better than what we have now.

It’s one of the clearest examples yet of Labour’s Plan for Change in action – putting power in local hands and giving people a better deal on the things that matter.

I’ll be working to make sure North West Cambridgeshire sees the full benefit.