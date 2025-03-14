Werrington Fields decision made by Peterborough City Councillors – but it ‘may not be implemented’

The saga is set to continue

A decision was made on Werrington Fields during a lengthy meeting full of both passion and confusion – but the ordeal remains far from over.

An extraordinary full council meeting took place in Peterborough on March 13 to put an end to a long-running saga over a piece of land which has caused a divide between the people of Werrington and the Ken Stimpson Academy for six years.

However, an amendment was voted through by councillors which means the council will now seek to lease a smaller area of the playing fields to the school than the academy trust has indicated it would agree to.

The amendment, put forward by Liberal Democrat group leader Christian Hogg, recommends that the council grants a 125-year lease to the Four C’s Academy Trust for the main school site and a smaller section of the playing fields (known as Area C1) than initially suggested by the council, which Cllr Hogg claimed would suit the residents and provide the school with an adequate area for educational use.

It would mean the school could fence off 63.5 per cent of the field for educational use as opposed to the suggested 77 per cent.

Peterborough City Council’s legal officer Neil McArthur warned councillors of a significant risk of a successful legal challenge from the academy trust if the amendment was passed, but it was voted through nonetheless.

The council must now take the recommendation to the academy trust, which is expected to reject the offer, meaning a further cabinet meeting on the matter may be required in the coming months.

Introducing his amendment at the meeting, which 29 councillors voted for and 19 voted against, Cllr Hogg said: “This amendment seeks to clarify a position that gives the school a fair amount of space which is sufficient to meet their needs whilst recognising the wishes of the wider community of Werrington.

“I don’t pretend that it gives either party what they are hoping for as a solution, but hopefully it is one that both parties can live with.”

Werrington councillor Sarah Hillier supported the amendment and said: “I suspect neither the academy trust nor the residents will be completely satisfied, but that is what compromise is.

“It avoids fragmentation of the remaining land and provides a straight fence running the entire length, giving a more attractive prospect. This is a reasonable, negotiated compromise.”

The meeting descended into a state of confusion at one stage as councillors and officers tried to figure out who held responsibility for the final decision.

While it was initially stated that the full council’s recommendation would need final approval from the executive, it was eventually decided that the full council’s decision on the night would be final.

Despite Cllr Hogg’s amendment being voted through, deputy mayor councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, who chaired the meeting, warned that it “may not be implementable” as the academy trust has the power to reject it.

Following the meeting, Labour council leader Dennis Jones, who voted against the amendment, said: “We’ve allowed full council to make the decision over whether the land was going to be demised by 63.5 per cent or 77 per cent.

“They’ve chosen to go back to the academy (with 63.5 per cent) and we don’t believe they’ll accept that which could lead to a judicial review.

“We now have to wait and see what their decision is. Whether they’ll accept it, or as we’ve heard before they won’t, but I can’t in all conscience potentially condemn another generation of Ken Stimpson pupils to not having any educational outside facility.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Good to see councillors vote for a compromise on Werrington Fields this evening.

“This isn’t the end of the saga. But a clear message from councillors that the school and community can both get something out of this – a safe playing field and space open to the community.

“The legal advice is clear – the council has the right to make a reasonable decision. And tonight they did.”

Ken Stimpson Academy has been approached for comment.