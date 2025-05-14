Two recent planning applications at the centre were refused

A long-serving Peterborough councillor feels that the Werrington Centre has been “left behind” compared to similar sites elsewhere in the city.

Councillor John Fox, who has represented his residents for 23 years, said he was opposed to two recent planning applications at the centre which were ultimately refused by planners in April.

A company named Gujjar Investments Ltd submitted two separate plans to Peterborough City Council at the Werrington Centre.

The former Ploughman pub in Werrington

One plan was for a new taxi office next to the vacant Ploughman pub and the other was to transform the pub itself into four units, including a sports bar and three shops. They were both rejected due to noise and traffic concerns.

Cllr Fox said: “To me, none of it made sense and the taxi office would’ve caused little rat runs.

“We were waiting to see what planning officers thought and, had they approved it, we would have called it into planning because we weren’t very happy about it.

“I’ve been a councillor now for 23 years, and [Cllr Judy Fox] for 21 years, and if they just came and spoke to us and Werrington Neighbourhood Council we could’ve liaised with them and saved them time and effort.

“Most of the shops in the centre are run down, it’s not what it used to be.”

Cllr Fox said he hopes that the next applicant who wishes to submit plans for the Werrington Centre will meet with community representatives so they can “help to steer them in the right direction”.

“If you look at the centres in Orton and Bretton compared to Werrington, we were left behind,” Cllr Fox said.

“If they want to improve the pub then reinstate it as a pub, but make it with a theme like maybe Chinese or Thai. Make what used to be The Lounge into a really good restaurant and get a good chef in there.

“That would be a good way of doing it, but I don’t know what the other three shops were going to be and nobody else did.

“You’ve got to protect what you’ve got and improve with what you haven’t got.”

The Ploughman pub closed in early 2024 and has since been sold and gutted.

Earlier this year, a former landlord of the pub, Andy Simmons, expressed serious concerns about the future of the Werrington Centre in the wake of the pub’s closure.

He said: “There is nothing there appealing to make people come there to shop. We’ve got a centre that offers nothing and gives nothing to the people.”

Gujjar Investments Ltd has been approached for comment.