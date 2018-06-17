Week-long celebration of democracy in Peterborough

A week-long celebration of democracy is being held next month.

National Democracy Week takes place from July 2 to July 8 and is aimed at involving more people in the democratic process.

This year’s celebration is especially poignant as 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote and the 90th anniversary of the 1928 Equal Franchise Act which gave women the same voting rights as men.

Peterborough City Council will be hosting ‘Democracy in a Day’ at Peterborough Town Hall on Tuesday, July 3 from 5pm to 8pm.

Members of the public, community groups and organisations are invited to come along to the event which will feature a series of workshops providing information about the electoral and democratic process.

Admission is free, and visitors will be able to drop in any time.

Gillian Beasley, the council’s chief executive and returning officer, said: “This event is a great opportunity for people to find out more about democracy, and how politics works at a local level.”