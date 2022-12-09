Wedding receptions, cremations and school transport among fee rises agreed by council in Peterborough
Peterborough City Council has agreed a series of prices hikes for a number of its services.
As part of the budget-setting process for the 2023/24 financial year, the city has undertaken a comprehensive review of all its fees and charges.
In response to this, a large list of new fees was drawn up with proposed increases in prices in line with the consumer price index of around 10.1 percent proposed “wherever possible.”
The council has said that hiking fees for its services will ensure that “fees and charges support Council objectives and are set at a level that maximises income generation.”
It is anticipated that the council could increase its annual income by £0.3m this year; which would, in turn, yield a £0.8m towards its multi-million budget gap and help set a balanced budget for 2023/24.
This means that a large number of services, including wedding and civic receptions, cremations/burials and parking will now rise.
The full list of planned price rises was put to and approved at full council on December 7. Below is a list of some of the most notable services that will rise collated by the Peterborough Telegraph.