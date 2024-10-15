WATCH: Werrington Fields protestors call for compromise ahead of council meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cabinet meeting taking place this afternoon (Tuesday)

Protestors carrying banners made their voices heard ahead of a council meeting to discuss Werrington Fields this afternoon.

The City Council’s cabinet is set to meet today to discuss a recommendation to approve a 125 year lease for an area the size of eight football pitches to the Ken Stimpson Academy for sports use.

But some residents want the fields to stay as open use.

Protestors outside the Town Hall

A group of residents, all carrying banners and posters, met outside the Town Hall ahead of this afternoon’s meeting to make their voices heard.

Jenna Maryniak, from the protestors, said: “Green space is so important to everyone’s welfare - that is recognised in law - and more and more green spaces are being swallowed up.

"A total of 1,350 people sign petition against the fence. People say the green fields are Werrington’s most important asset - people have used the fields to support their welfare and play sports.

“We want to seek a compromise.”